Teacher suspended over 'how to woo men' class

  18:16 UTC+8, 2024-03-13       0
East China Normal University is investigating after online posts claimed that Gong Li had been teaching girls to play up to their boyfriends in a psychology class on relationships.
A teacher of East China Normal University has been suspended and is under investigation after being accused of teaching girls to play up to their boyfriends in his psychology class on relationships, the university told Shanghai Daily on Wednesday.

The decision was made after a post went viral on Tuesday on Weibo, with photos of PowerPoint pages said to be used by the teacher in his class, teaching women how to woo men.

One page says that women expressing willingness to have multiple children will increase their attractiveness. Another says women should be conservative towards sex in words but cooperative in action.

The post got thousands of comments, with some saying they had taken the class and felt uncomfortable with the content. They identified the teacher as Gong Li, a teacher at the university's school of geographic sciences. Some others asked how the teacher could be allowed to teach students at the university.

The university told Shanghai Daily on Wednesday that the teacher has been suspended from teaching and further decisions will be made based on its investigation.

Some Weibo users posted screenshots of a notification from the school, saying Gong will no longer teach the course. The class will be suspended this Friday but resume next week with teachers from the university's school of psychology and cognitive science.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
