Wenling hike offers breathtaking coastline panoramas

  11:49 UTC+8, 2024-03-14       0
Local outdoors club Mountain Cat will provide a two-day hiking trip to a coastal trail in Zhejiang's Wenling this weekend.
  11:49 UTC+8, 2024-03-14       0
Ti Gong

Local outdoors club Mountain Cat will host a two-day hiking trip to a coastal trail in Zhejiang's Wenling this weekend.

Located in Taizhou City, Wenling has the only coastal cross-country race track on the Chinese mainland, with 60 percent of its greenway facing the sea.

It boasts beautiful mountain ridges, magnificent coastal scenery, and clean beaches, with fishermen's stone houses scattered across the hillside.

There is a trail that is frequently likened to the MacLehose Trail in Hong Kong, which offers a glimpse into breathtaking panorama with the ocean and pristine beaches.

On the first day, the group plans to embark on an 8.9-kilometer trek with a diverse array of pathways ranging from smooth stone steps to wild, challenging trails and mountain ridges.

On the second day, they will do another 8.37-km hike in the morning and make their way to Xiaoruo Village, which is known as one of China's "Most Beautiful Fishing Villages."

The number of participants will be limited to around 15.

Ti Gong

Schedule

Saturday

-6:00 Gather and take private coach to Wenling

-12:30 Arrive at the starting point and start hiking

-17:30 Conclude the hike and head back to hotel

-19:00 Dinner

Sunday

-8:00 Enjoy breakfast before heading out for the hike

-8:30 Start hiking

-12:30 Complete the hike and have lunch

-13:30 Head back to Shanghai

-19:00 Arrive in Shanghai

Date: March 16 - 17

Assemble place: Shanghai Stadium Gate 3 上海体育场3号口

Address: 666 Tianyaoqiao Rd 天钥桥路666号

Admission: 999 yuan (US$139) per person

A 10 percent discount is available to anyone who adopts a stray.

If you want to bring your dog, the hotel charges a 200-yuan cleaning fee.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Shanghai Stadium
