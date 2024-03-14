The Inkwell hosts literary open mic night on St Patrick's Day

At The Inkwell event, you can listen to community members share their own fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry and more, or share your own creations.

Local writing workshop The Inkwell will host a literary open mic night on Sunday, St Patrick's Day.

At the event, you can listen to community members share their own fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry and more, or share your own creations.

Founded by a quirky creative writing professor, The Inkwell, formerly called The Shanghai Writing Workshop, is a group for anyone interested in writing, editing, or publishing.

They regularly meet, share their work, talk all things literature, and seek advice from one another to develop their writing skills.

Date: March 17, 7pm

Venue: I Love Shanghai bar

Address: 3/F, 1788 Xinzha Rd, Jing'an District 静安区新闸路1788号3楼