News / Metro

The Inkwell hosts literary open mic night on St Patrick's Day

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-14       0
At The Inkwell event, you can listen to community members share their own fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry and more, or share your own creations.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:34 UTC+8, 2024-03-14       0

Local writing workshop The Inkwell will host a literary open mic night on Sunday, St Patrick's Day.

At the event, you can listen to community members share their own fantastic fiction, non-fiction, poetry and more, or share your own creations.

Founded by a quirky creative writing professor, The Inkwell, formerly called The Shanghai Writing Workshop, is a group for anyone interested in writing, editing, or publishing.

They regularly meet, share their work, talk all things literature, and seek advice from one another to develop their writing skills.

Date: March 17, 7pm

Venue: I Love Shanghai bar

Address: 3/F, 1788 Xinzha Rd, Jing'an District 静安区新闸路1788号3楼

The Inkwell hosts literary open mic night on St Patrick's Day
Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     