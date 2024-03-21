Young innovation contest concludes at Shanghai Science Hall

The 39th Shanghai Adolescents Science and Technology Innovation Contest has wrapped up at the Shanghai Science Hall.

As the largest-scale and highest-level teen innovation challenge in the city, this year's contest received 15,791 applicants from local students, from primary to high school, an increase of 11.2 percent from last year and a record high.

Over the course of about two months, they presented and explained their inventions to experts.

Finally, more than 40 percent of hem were presented prizes for excellence in the categories of innovative ideas, technological results, and more.

The 25 most outstanding projects will be recommended to take part in the 38th China Adolescents Science and Technology Innovation Contest.