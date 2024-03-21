News / Metro

Airline to increase direct flights to and from Detroit

Visitors arriving at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on daily flights in the future will have around 90 destinations across the US and Canada to choose from.
Delta Airlines are to increase direct flights from Shanghai to Detroit from 3 times a week to once a day from May 23.

Nearly 90 destinations around the United States and Canada can be chosen by visitors on their arrival at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) from Pudong International Airport (PVG).



