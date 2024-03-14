Outer Ring Tunnel to close for major renovation

News / Metro

Shanghai's S20 Outer Ring Tunnel, an important part of the Outer Ring Road and a key river crossing, is to close for a year from March 22 for its biggest renovation in two decades.
The Puxi entry and exit of the Outer Ring Tunnel.

Shanghai's S20 Outer Ring Tunnel, connecting Baoshan and Pudong, will be closed for a year from March 22 for the biggest renovation in its over two decades of operation.

Since it opened in June 2003, the tunnel has been an important part of the Outer Ring Road and a key cross-river tunnel for local drivers.

The 1.86-kilometer tunnel stretches from Tongji Elevated Road to Wusong Riverside Park, crossing the Huangpu River to connect with Sanchagang Port in Pudong.

Over 700 meters of the tunnel is under the river, with eight lanes and a speed limit of 80km/h.

The tunnel needs repairs because of overuse and other issues, said Yang Zhen, an engineer in charge of the renovation project.

An artist's rendition of the tunnel after renovation.

Parts of the tunnel are leaking, and the road surface has many cracks and holes. An evaluation report indicated that the tunnel needed to be fully closed for repairs, Yang said.

The renovation project will include fixing the structure of the tunnel, fixing cracks and leaks, repairing the road surface, and updating equipment.

During the repairs, some roads and ramps connected to the tunnel will also be closed.

Traffic will be directed to use other roads and tunnels to get around the closed areas, trying to keep vehicles moving smoothly, the city's traffic police said.

The repair project will make the tunnel safer, improve traffic flow in the area and help with the development of the city and the Yangtze River Delta region, the group said.

The Pudong entry and exit of the Outer Ring Tunnel.

