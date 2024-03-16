Employment fairs, consultations are just the job

The Shanghai Youth League has mapped out a slew of plans to boost the employment of university students.

The league said it will host a number of job fairs targeting university students as well as online recruitment events that accurately match the demands and majors of students.

In April, a spring job fair featuring more than 300 companies will be held at Songjiang University Town. Employment consultation and entrepreneurship experts will provide guidance to help students get hired.

The league will also launch a community practice program in April and host a pairing program to help more than 2,000 university students from low-income families secure a job with career planning, resume modification, and interview simulation guidance provided this year.

A program organizing university students to contribute to the development of China's western areas covering rural education, construction, and social governance will be launched in June.

In 2023, the league motivated about 30,000 companies to provide some 300,000 jobs targeting university graduates, and helped about 20,000 students reach their employment intentions.