New air routes to link Shanghai with Manchester, Brussels

China's Juneyao Airlines announced on Friday it will launch a direct flight in July linking Shanghai with Manchester in the United Kingdom.

The direct air route will be launched on July 3 and operated every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, said the company, adding that the flight will be the first direct regular passenger route to link Shanghai and Manchester.

The airline will also launch a direct flight on July 1 linking Shanghai and Belgium's Brussels, which will be operated every Monday, Friday and Sunday.

After the opening of these two direct routes, Juneyao Airlines will offer a total of six long-range intercontinental routes, with direct flights reaching Finland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, and Greece.

The two air routes will inject new vitality into cultural and economic exchanges between China and Europe, said Wang Junjin, chairman of the company.