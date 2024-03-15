News / Metro

Leading public hospitals embrace patient-centric service model

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0
Twenty local city-level hospitals have established patient experience departments, achieving a patient-friendly environment through design catering to the patients.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  14:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-15       0

Twenty local city-level hospitals have established patient experience departments to improve their health services, streamline the medical process, nurture relationships between patients and medical staff, and improve hospital management.

The patient-centric theory has been fundamental in the design and construction of new hospitals and renovation of older sites, achieving a patient-friendly environment through design and arrangements catering to patients, the elderly, children, and people with disabilities, and making the medical process more convenient.

A major change is that patients need not travel between different floors and buildings for different tasks, such as registration, seeing their doctor, receiving checks and paying the bill, as all relevant departments are in the same area, said officials from the Shanghai Hospital Development Center. The center has organized a series of hospital visits, events, and lectures throughout this year to showcase local leading public hospitals' efforts to improve the patient experience.

Shanghai General Hospital said its new comprehensive medical building has introduced a vertical design of all relevant departments to assist patients as much as possible.

The new building is home to three clinical centers – of ophthalmology, digestive diseases, and urology. Patients can complete all their medical procedures within a certain part of the building.

Leading public hospitals embrace patient-centric service model
Ti Gong

Shanghai General Hospital's new medical building boasts a patient-centric design.

Longhua Hospital established a comprehensive service center offering multiple functions, such as reservations, medical reports and record printing, consultations, medical insurance, and distributed the service into 37 small service centers all round the hospital to better convenience patients.

In addition to hardware, public hospitals are also focusing on details that help patients feel better.

Services such as parking reservations, unisex and accessible toilets, baby-feeding rooms, installation of bilingual guidance, and special services such as volunteers with sign language ability are being added continuously.

"Local public hospitals are turning the concept from a disease-based model to a patient-based model," said Zheng Ning from the hospital development center.

Leading public hospitals embrace patient-centric service model
Ti Gong

A volunteer (left) uses sign language to help a deaf patient communicate with a doctor at Huadong Hospital, which sets aside every Thursday afternoon as deaf patient-friendly time, when volunteers are available to assist deaf patients.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     