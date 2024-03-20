News / Metro

Apple CEO in China ahead of Shanghai store opening

AFP
  21:20 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Apple CEO Tim Cook was on a China charm offensive Wednesday ahead of a new flagship Shanghai store opening.
AFP
  21:20 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Apple CEO in China ahead of Shanghai store opening
Tim Cook's Weibo account

Tim Cook meets customers at an Apple Store on Nanjing Road East on Wednesday.

Apple CEO Tim Cook was on a China charm offensive Wednesday ahead of a new flagship Shanghai store opening, weeks after a report suggested the company's sales in the country slumped at the start of 2024.

Cook posted a video compilation on Chinese social media platform Weibo that featured him strolling in Shanghai's Bund area, taking selfies and eating soup dumplings with Chinese actor Zheng Kai.

"I'm always so happy to be back in this remarkable city," he wrote in an accompanying caption in Chinese and English.

Apple will on Thursday open an eighth store in Shanghai, China's most populous city and its financial hub.

Cook's visit comes as worries grow around Apple's market share in the world's second-largest economy.

A recent Counterpoint Research report said iPhone sales in China fell nearly a quarter year-on-year over the first six weeks of 2024.

The report attributed the fall to stiff competition from domestic brands, including tech giant Huawei, but also noted a high base of comparison from the same period in 2023.

But Apple itself said in February that its net sales in Greater China – including China's mainland, Hong Kong and Taiwan – declined on-year in the latest quarter.

At the time Cook played down the slowed sales, saying on an earnings call that iPhones remained among the most popular smartphones in China.

"For the past three decades Apple has been innovating and delivering the best products and services for customers in China, and we can't wait to open our newest store (in Shanghai)," Cook said in a Weibo post earlier in March.

On Wednesday Cook posted videos from his visits to several Chinese firms, including a gaming company.

Local media reported that Cook also met with the chairman of the world's biggest electric carmaker BYD, Wang Chuanfu.

BYD and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Xiang
Zheng Kai
Wang Chuanfu
Apple
Weibo
BYD
Huawei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     