News / Metro

Swedish museum Fotografiska hosts latest in 'Night at The Museum' series

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
During the event on Friday evening, a guided tour will explore the museum's two latest exhibitions, 'Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt,' and 'The Via Combusta.'
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-03-20       0
Swedish museum Fotografiska hosts latest in 'Night at The Museum' series

Swedish museum Fotografiska's local branch will have one of its "Night at The Museum" series on Friday evening, presented by tequila product brand Patrón with music performances by DJ Solo and Kadwell.

Those that have yet to see the museum's newest exhibitions are invited to join a the guided tour at 8:30 pm to the two exhibitions, "Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt," and "The Via Combusta."

Erwitt, a name marked in the annals of contemporary photography, is celebrated for his works' benevolent irony and humanistic sensibility. He documented significant historical moments of the 20th century and captured intimate moments of cultural icons.

The exhibition encompasses seven decades of Erwitt's photographic works. Over 100 photographs from his career will be on display to allow the audience to step into the moments of everyday life brimming with warmth, emotion, a touch of humor, and profound insight, paying tribute to the legendary figure's extraordinary journey.

Swedish museum Fotografiska hosts latest in 'Night at The Museum' series

The Via Combusta, which translates as "the burning way" and was curated by emerging Chinese artists Gan Yingying and Zhou Yichen, is the winning proposal of the 3rd Jimei x Arles Curatorial Award for Photography and Moving Image.

The exhibition is designed to be a journey into a realm where technology and the human spirit intermingle, suggesting the possibility of human beings as the medium connecting the two.

Fotografiska, the contemporary museum of photography, art, and culture, was founded in Stockholm with a strong commitment to showcasing thought-provoking and cutting-edge visual art.

Swedish museum Fotografiska hosts latest in 'Night at The Museum' series

Date: March 22, 8pm-1am

Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai

Address: 127 Guangfu Rd 光复路127号

Admission: 120 yuan (US$16.67) (includes two welcome drinks)

Free entrance for Fotografiska members

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     