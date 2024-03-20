Swedish museum Fotografiska hosts latest in 'Night at The Museum' series

During the event on Friday evening, a guided tour will explore the museum's two latest exhibitions, 'Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt,' and 'The Via Combusta.'

Swedish museum Fotografiska's local branch will have one of its "Night at The Museum" series on Friday evening, presented by tequila product brand Patrón with music performances by DJ Solo and Kadwell.

Those that have yet to see the museum's newest exhibitions are invited to join a the guided tour at 8:30 pm to the two exhibitions, "Through the Playful Eyes of Elliott Erwitt," and "The Via Combusta."

Erwitt, a name marked in the annals of contemporary photography, is celebrated for his works' benevolent irony and humanistic sensibility. He documented significant historical moments of the 20th century and captured intimate moments of cultural icons.

The exhibition encompasses seven decades of Erwitt's photographic works. Over 100 photographs from his career will be on display to allow the audience to step into the moments of everyday life brimming with warmth, emotion, a touch of humor, and profound insight, paying tribute to the legendary figure's extraordinary journey.

The Via Combusta, which translates as "the burning way" and was curated by emerging Chinese artists Gan Yingying and Zhou Yichen, is the winning proposal of the 3rd Jimei x Arles Curatorial Award for Photography and Moving Image.

The exhibition is designed to be a journey into a realm where technology and the human spirit intermingle, suggesting the possibility of human beings as the medium connecting the two.

Fotografiska, the contemporary museum of photography, art, and culture, was founded in Stockholm with a strong commitment to showcasing thought-provoking and cutting-edge visual art.

Date: March 22, 8pm-1am

Venue: Fotografiska Shanghai

Address: 127 Guangfu Rd 光复路127号

Admission: 120 yuan (US$16.67) (includes two welcome drinks)

Free entrance for Fotografiska members