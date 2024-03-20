News / Metro

Canadian rapper Ollie to end first China tour with Shanghai performance

Fellow Canadian rapper, producer and sound engineer Chris Yonge will also appear during the live performance at VAS Shanghai on Sunday.
Canadian rapper Ollie will have the last stop of his "The Better Me Tour" in China at local live performance venue VAS Shanghai on Sunday.

It is the musician's first tour to China and hit songs including "Shot Me Down," "Without You," and "If Only You Knew" will all be performed at the show.

Ollie, or Denton Oliver, used to enjoy music and rap as a personal hobby but after surviving a horrific car crash, decided to be a musician in order to deal with his new reality.

He has developed his own style through love, pain, and self-doubt.

Canadian rapper, producer and sound engineer Chris Yonge will also appear during the live performance.

Date: March 24

Venue: VAS Shanghai

Address: 3/F, 19 Wanhangduhou Rd 万航渡后路19号3楼

Admission: 228 yuan (348 yuan for fast pass)

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
