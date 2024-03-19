Sunken square back in action after renovation

Location of new flagship Apple Store, which is due to open on Thursday, is back in use after a second renovation since the cultural and commercial landmark was first built in 1999.

Ti Gong

A renowned sunken square in downtown Jing'an District has reopened to the public after the latest round of renovation.

The Feng Sheng Li Jing'an Temple Square opened on Monday as a new cultural and commercial landmark.

It has an area of 7,500 square meters, with a floor area of 11,000 square meters underground.

The biggest retailer in the square – an Apple Store – opens on Thursday as the second largest flagship store in the world.

The square was built on September 15, 1999 at the intersection of Huashan Road and Nanjing Road W. It has a backdrop of Jing'an Park and is opposite Jing'an Temple.

Due to its location, it soon became one of biggest leisure squares and a popular rendezvous for local youngsters.

The square underwent a first round of renovation in April 2009 and reopened in September the same year.

In November 2015, together with the construction of Metro Line 14, the second round of renovation began.