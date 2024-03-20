News / Metro

Self-service machines cut arrival card queue for overseas passengers at Hongqiao airport

Machines that can process arrival cards for international passengers have been set up at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.
Machines that can process arrival cards for international passengers have been set up at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to simplify the procedures of immigration and customs clearance, the local immigration inspection authority said on Tuesday.

Ti Gong

The machines where passengers can fill out and print arrival cards are intended to simplify the arrivals procedure.

Before taking off, you scan the arrival card QR code provided by airlines with your mobile phone and fill in the required information online.

Don't worry if you don't have a Chinese app such as WeChat or Alipay: All mobile apps that can recognize QR codes will work.

After your arrival, you can print the card for entry registration by scanning the QR code at the airport.

Ti Gong

The arrival card is printed out by the machine.

In case you do not fill out the arrival card before arrival, you can scan the passport for basic information input and complete the rest items on the machine.

The information will be kept in the system for the next time that you need to fill in the form, making it more convenient for frequent visitors to China.

Ti Gong

A woman shows how to use the machine to scan your passport and print the arrival card.

So far this system is being piloted at the Hongqiao Airport on China Eastern Airlines international flights to Shanghai but the immigration inspection authority plans to expand the program soon.

Since March 14, China has begun trying out a visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from six countries – Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

China-Thailand mutual visa exemption agreement came into effect earlier this month.

With the launch of a series of customs clearance facilitation policies by the National Immigration Administration, the number of foreigners coming to Shanghai from abroad for business negotiations, cultural exchanges, and tourism has increased significantly recently.

Ti Gong

Floor markings show where to find the machine.

Ti Gong

The machines are centrally located and clearly marked.

Ti Gong

A man uses an immigration inspection service counter.

