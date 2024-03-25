News / Metro

More measures aimed at supporting private business

Li Qian
  20:01 UTC+8, 2024-03-25       0
Easier customs clearance of cross-border trade and a further opening up of e-commerce among 20 new measures released by official Pudong authorities.
Pudong has released 20 new measures in its continuous efforts to support the development of private business.

They include steps to make customs clearance of cross-border trade easier, improve whole life-cycle tax-related services, and further opening up of e-commerce.

In particular, more efforts will be made to promote development in unicorn companies, innovation firms and other key sectors.

The measures were released by the Pudong Federation of Industry and Commerce, the Pudong Tax Bureau and Pudong Customs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
