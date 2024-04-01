Tea tasting, tea dessert making ahead of Qingming

The event aimed to immerse the public in the traditional customs of Qingming through a series of folklore garden activities, enhancing their understanding of traditional culture.

As the Qingming Festival approaches, a spring-filled CNS Family event took place on Sunday afternoon, bringing together friends of City News Service.

The event, organized by CNS in collaboration with Xujing Town in Qingpu District, aimed to immerse the public in the traditional customs of Qingming through a series of folklore garden activities, enhancing their understanding of traditional culture during the Qingming period, inheriting traditions, experiencing local customs, and enjoying springtime.



Amid the clarity of heaven and earth during Qingming, participants can deeply feel the historical atmosphere of the festival and elevate their appreciation for traditional culture.

7 Photos | View Slide Show ›















The event began under the afternoon sun, beginning with a traditional Song Dynasty tea-tasting experience.

Foreign families, under the patient guidance of tea masters, took their first challenge of using ancient tea sets to gently sprinkle fine tea powder into warm tea bowls.

As the clear water was poured in, they followed the rhythm of the tea masters, rapidly and evenly stirring with a tea whisk.

The tea gradually became smooth, with delicate foam forming on the surface, releasing a fresh and pleasant aroma, immersing them in a sensory experience like no other.

Henning Hammer from Germany told reporters that this was his first in-depth experience of Song Dynasty tea-tasting since he came to China 10 years ago. He and his family members greatly enjoyed the event and looked forward to participating in more cultural activities.

Following the tea tasting, Tang Dynasty tea desserts were made, allowing participants to enjoy traditional pastries paired with the tea, further deepening their understanding of Chinese tea culture.

The Qingming outing received enthusiastic feedback from attendees. Wake Oliver from Austria expressed his great enjoyment of the event and his eagerness for more opportunities to engage in cultural activities to promote community interaction and friendship.

The event allowed foreigners to experience and understand Chinese traditional culture personally and built a bridge for international cultural exchanges, showcasing the rich cultural atmosphere and international flair of Xujing Town.