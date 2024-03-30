News / Metro

Sri Lanka's prime minister confirms closer ties with China

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:07 UTC+8, 2024-03-30       0
The China Quality Certification Center and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Standards have signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of conformity assessment results.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  20:07 UTC+8, 2024-03-30       0
Sri Lanka's prime minister confirms closer ties with China

The China Quality Certification Center and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Standards signed a memorandum of understanding on Friday in Shanghai.

The China Quality Certification Center and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Standards have signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of conformity assessment results.

The agreement was witnessed by Dinesh Gunawardena, prime minister of Sri Lanka, in Shanghai.

The two sides will work together to promote mutual recognition of quality certification systems between the two nations, providing more convenient services for bilateral trade and investment, said Xie Zhaoxu, managing director of the China Quality Certification Center.

Gunawardena called the signing of the agreement a milestone in China-Sri Lanka trade exchanges.

"This will elevate product quality and competitiveness in both nations, fostering economic prosperity while deepening friendship and welfare for our peoples," he said.

Sri Lanka's prime minister confirms closer ties with China

Dinesh Gunawardena, prime minister of Sri Lanka, delivers a speech during the signing ceremony.

The prime minister hailed the Sri Lanka Colombo Port City, a major program developed with support from China, a paradigm for cooperation between the two countries and called for more investments from China, including Shanghai.

"We look forward to Shanghai Investment portfolios in new areas to join hand in Sri Lanka's development," he said.

After the signing ceremony, Gunawardena also witnessed the launch of Anhui Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka, and awarded Du Chao, general manager of Hualan Inspection Company Sri Lanka, as ambassador for investment promotion.

Li Ping, inaugural chairman of the chamber, said it aims to promote bilateral cooperation with more people from Anhui Province working and living in Sri Lanka.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     