Sri Lanka's prime minister confirms closer ties with China

The China Quality Certification Center and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Standards have signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of conformity assessment results.

The China Quality Certification Center and the Sri Lanka Bureau of Standards have signed a memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of conformity assessment results.

The agreement was witnessed by Dinesh Gunawardena, prime minister of Sri Lanka, in Shanghai.

The two sides will work together to promote mutual recognition of quality certification systems between the two nations, providing more convenient services for bilateral trade and investment, said Xie Zhaoxu, managing director of the China Quality Certification Center.



Gunawardena called the signing of the agreement a milestone in China-Sri Lanka trade exchanges.

"This will elevate product quality and competitiveness in both nations, fostering economic prosperity while deepening friendship and welfare for our peoples," he said.

The prime minister hailed the Sri Lanka Colombo Port City, a major program developed with support from China, a paradigm for cooperation between the two countries and called for more investments from China, including Shanghai.

"We look forward to Shanghai Investment portfolios in new areas to join hand in Sri Lanka's development," he said.

After the signing ceremony, Gunawardena also witnessed the launch of Anhui Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka, and awarded Du Chao, general manager of Hualan Inspection Company Sri Lanka, as ambassador for investment promotion.

Li Ping, inaugural chairman of the chamber, said it aims to promote bilateral cooperation with more people from Anhui Province working and living in Sri Lanka.