Second security check erased at station to allow better passenger flow

Travelers arriving at Shanghai South Railway Station by train will be able to avoid a second security check at the same-place Metro station from Thursday.

The measure is in response to public complaints of repeated security checks when changing from train to the Metro within the station.

From Thursday, travelers can enter the Metro by entrance 3 and 4 directly, saving the trouble and time of security check. There will be signs installed to guide people, officials from the management office of Shanghai South Railway Station told Xinmin Evening News.

Shanghai South Railway Station connects Metro lines 1, 3 and 15.

At peak time of trains' arrival, there are long queues at the entrance of Metro. The problem was highlighted during the Spring Festival travel rash in February.

It was reported that the Shanghai Railway Station is also under revamp to allow direct travel from train station to Metro.