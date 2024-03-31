Musicians put squeeze in accordion festival

News / Metro

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:43 UTC+8, 2024-03-31
International musicians gathered in Shanghai on Saturday for the start of the city's annual accordion festival.
Ti Gong

Foreign musicians perform at the opening ceremony of the International Accordion Culture and Arts Festival on Saturday night in Changning District.

International musicians gathered in Shanghai on Saturday for the start of the city's annual accordion festival, featuring performances and events that spotlight the global appeal of the accordion.

The Shanghai Spring International Accordion Culture and Arts Festival, now in its sixth year, began at at the Navy Club of Columbia Circle in Changning District.

Musicians from eight countries including Italy, Russia, Canada, New Zealand, Bosnia and Herzegovina, alongside local artists from Shanghai, will perform for citizens and tourists during the two-week festival.

The opening ceremony featured combinations of the accordion with other instruments like the clarinet, piano, and violin.

Ti Gong

The opening ceremony of the festival at the Navy Club of the historical Columbia Circle.

The highlight of the show was a harmonica original piece from Changning, "Fall in Love with the City," which won the Ministry of Culture and Tourism's "Star Award" in 2022.

Mirco Patarini, president of International Accordion Confederation, also participated by playing a segment of "Jasmine Flower." During his speech, Patarini expressed his attraction to Shanghai's enriched artistic atmosphere.

Changning has cultivated and attracted a blend of local and international musical talents. By using the accordion as a cultural link, it has established international cultural exchanges with many countries along the Belt and Road Initiatives.

The Changning Culture and Art Center will host six special accordion events in the Yangtze River Delta region.

These include master classes and concerts, enriching the festival with a total of 17 diverse events for accordion enthusiasts in Shanghai and the broader region, according to the Changning Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Ti Gong

A young musician poses with the iconic swimming pool of the Navy Club.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
