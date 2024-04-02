News / Metro

Jing'an residents given opportunity to show art talents

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
With the support of the Jing'an Culture Center, a number of residents have organized a series of public cultural activities, such as roadside concert and family reading salons.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Jing'an residents given opportunity to show art talents
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A resident performs a roadside concert.

Residents in Jing'an District have been given the opportunity to show their art talent and organize related activities.

With the support of the Jing'an Culture Center, a number of residents have organized a series of public cultural activities, such as roadside concerts, family reading salons, and learning the heritage-listed woodblock printing technique.

As part of the ongoing Shanghai Citizens Art Festival, the center has invited some "amateur art curators" from all walks of life to participate in live broadcasts to introduce the events.

One of them, Huang Dingfeng, a judge, showed visitors around his watercolor landscape paintings on display in an exhibition at the first floor of the center.

According to the center, such activities are designed to get closer to ordinary people and it works to promote aesthetic education among the public.

Jing'an residents given opportunity to show art talents
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A foreign girl takes part in cultural activities at the Jing'an Culture Center.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     