Renji successfully performs minimally invasive surgery on foreign patient with blocked blood vessels

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:04 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Renji Hospital successfully treated a foreign patient with a blocked vertebral artery with minimally invasive surgery.
Renji Hospital announced the successful treatment of a Mongolian patient with a blocked vertebral artery.

For three months, the patient walked unsteadily, experiencing severe dizziness and impaired eyesight. His relatives traveled to Renji Hospital for advice.

Dr Wan Jieqing, director of Renji's cerebrovascular disease center, said that the patient's cerebral infarction was worsening and could prove fatal if not treated. After reviewing the medical records, Wan said that surgery could help reopen the blocked blood vessels in the brain.

The surgeons in Renji then carried out a minimally invasive operation to unblock the blocked veins and restore the blood supply.

Ti Gong

The blocked vertebral artery in the brain (left) and the same artery with good blood flow after surgery (right)

Soon after the surgery, the patient was able to walk steadily the next day. Upon his discharge from the hospital on the fourth day, he expressed his gratitude to the Chinese doctors.

Ti Gong

The patient poses with medics after his successful treatment at Renji Hospital.

The local health administration described it as another example of Shanghai's efforts to increase foreign medical tourism.

In November of last year, the Shanghai Health Commission announced the first group of 13 hospitals to accelerate the growth of premier public hospitals and cultivate service brands with worldwide competency.

All hospitals are city-level facilities with advanced medical capabilities and global service expertise.

Renji Hospital claims its cerebrovascular team was one of the first to do minimally invasive treatment on chronically clogged blood vessels in the brain. It has treated thousands of patients across the country. It hopes that its advanced talents will also bring hope to expatriate patients.

