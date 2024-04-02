News / Metro

Jiangxi Province begins cultural and tourism promotion in Yangtze River Delta

Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Travelers from home and abroad born in the Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon can get free admission into all 4A and 5A tourist attractions across the province in their birth month.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:21 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Jiangxi Province begins cultural and tourism promotion in Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

A bazaar promoting Jiangxi Province on Nanjing Rd Pedestrian Street is popular.

China's eastern Jiangxi Province delivered a special invitation to travelers from home and abroad born in the Chinese zodiac year of the dragon in Shanghai, as the area began a cultural and tourism promotion season in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Between April and the end of this year, those born in the year of the dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, etc.) are eligible for free admission into all 4A and 5A tourist attractions across the province in their birth month, to mark this year's Year of the Dragon, the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism said.

Leading travel operators in Shanghai and Jiangxi signed strategic cooperation agreements to organize tour group exchanges to each other.

Jiangxi Province begins cultural and tourism promotion in Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

The bazaar attracts large crowds.

In the first quarter of this year, the number of travelers to the province grew 31.58 percent from the same period of last year with consumption volume rising 32.38 percent based on the statistics of China's leading global travel service provider Trip.com, showing very robust momentum.

The recovery speed had exceeded the nation's average, Trip said.

The travel operator said it would boost the inbound tourism market development of the province.

Jiangxi boasts an array of tourist attractions such as Sanqing Mountain Scenic Area, Wuyuan Scenic Area which is crowned one of "China's most beautiful countryside" sites, Mount Lushan Scenic Area, and Tengwang Pavilion.

Jiangxi Province begins cultural and tourism promotion in Yangtze River Delta
Ti Gong

Porcelain works are on display.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     