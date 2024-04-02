Jiangxi Province begins cultural and tourism promotion in Yangtze River Delta

Travelers from home and abroad born in the Chinese zodiac Year of the Dragon can get free admission into all 4A and 5A tourist attractions across the province in their birth month.

Ti Gong

China's eastern Jiangxi Province delivered a special invitation to travelers from home and abroad born in the Chinese zodiac year of the dragon in Shanghai, as the area began a cultural and tourism promotion season in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Between April and the end of this year, those born in the year of the dragon (2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, etc.) are eligible for free admission into all 4A and 5A tourist attractions across the province in their birth month, to mark this year's Year of the Dragon, the Jiangxi Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism said.

Leading travel operators in Shanghai and Jiangxi signed strategic cooperation agreements to organize tour group exchanges to each other.

Ti Gong

In the first quarter of this year, the number of travelers to the province grew 31.58 percent from the same period of last year with consumption volume rising 32.38 percent based on the statistics of China's leading global travel service provider Trip.com, showing very robust momentum.

The recovery speed had exceeded the nation's average, Trip said.

The travel operator said it would boost the inbound tourism market development of the province.

Jiangxi boasts an array of tourist attractions such as Sanqing Mountain Scenic Area, Wuyuan Scenic Area which is crowned one of "China's most beautiful countryside" sites, Mount Lushan Scenic Area, and Tengwang Pavilion.