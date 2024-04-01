New jobs for autism community ahead of World Autism Awareness Day

Shanghai Juequn Cultural & Educational Foundation has released a news batch of internship and job opportunities to individuals with autism.

Ti Gong

Shi Minjie, a 21-year-old man with moderate autism, has been working every day as an intern pastry chef at the vegetarian food factory of Shanghai's Jade Buddha Temple for about two years.

"From initially working half-days to now working full days, and from starting at one day a week to a full week's work, his progress has exceeded our expectations," said Zhang Jing, Shi's mother.

Shi first joined the "Starry Dessert" project in May 2020, marking the beginning of his journey towards integration into the community.

The charity project of the temple's Shanghai Juequn Cultural & Educational Foundation provides vocational skills training for autistic people and offers internships in the temple's vegetarian pastry factory and a café on the opposite of the temple.

Zhang reflected on her son's achievements beyond the workplace. "Last year, he not only improved in his job but also learned how to interact with others, which has been incredibly exciting for us.

"As we, the parents, age, our primary concern shifts to unlocking the potential within our children, ensuring their integration into society, and finding someone who will love them as we do when we're no longer able to," Zhang said.

Ti Gong

China has more than 10 million people with autism, many of whom can gain employment and be self-reliant through vocational training and studies.

Since its inception three years ago, the "Starry Dessert" project has conducted over 26,000 hours of professional training and offered learning and growth opportunities to 112 autistic people, with 32 currently working in various positions, the foundation said.

As World Autism Awareness Day approaches on Tuesday, the foundation released a new batch of internship and job opportunities for individuals with autism.

The new posts include baristas, pastry chefs, and librarians, to provide more work experience for the autism community.

The initiative encourages more organizations to join the effort in providing comprehensive employment support and social integration opportunities for people with autism.

"We call on more community support to create a broader future for those with autism," said Jue Xing, the abbot of the temple.

Among the new job opportunities, Huiyin Blue House in Minhang District plans to recruit several people with autism as librarians.

They will work two shifts between 8:30am and 5pm on workdays at the house, said Zhang Li, project manager of the house under the Shanghai New Charity Foundation.

Ti Gong

"Their responsibilities entail organizing the books and returning them to their original locations," Zhang told Shanghai Daily.

Some individuals with autism may possess an exceptional ability to recall the precise placement of each book, making them well-suited for the role, she added.

As a key internship base, the La Fonte cafe and bakery opposite the temple on Anyuan Road in Putuo District has given people with autism work about three days every week.

Huang Yue, founder of the cafe, donated 500,000 yuan (US$69,165) over the weekend to establish the "Barista of Tomorrow" fund. This aims to ensure ongoing training and employment opportunities for the autism community.

The foundation has provided vocational skills training in collaboration with the Shanghai Modern Food Vocational Skills Training Center, offering internships in the temple's vegetarian pastry factory and promoting products under the "Starry Dessert" brand.

The "Artists of Tomorrow" project, which has been underway for a year, features renowned local artists teaching and mentoring talented individuals with autism to create paintings.

A selection of these artworks is currently on display at the temple through Tuesday. Visitors have the opportunity to purchase paintings, with all proceeds going to support groups for people with autism.