Shanghai to build complete care system for children with autism by 2027

  20:35 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Shanghai has released a guideline to establish a comprehensive care service system for children with autism by the end of 2027.
Numerous departments of east China's Shanghai Municipality jointly released a guideline ahead of the World Autism Awareness Day, vowing to establish a whole care service system for the screening, evaluation, diagnosis and treatment, intervention and care of children with autism by the end of 2027.

The document emphasizes the importance of early diagnosis and intervention and noted that autism education will be included in vocational training programs for professionals working with children. Community health service centers are to provide autism screening services for children aged 0 to 6 in the city.

The guideline also ensures that all children with autism will receive preschool and compulsory education, and it supports high schools and vocational schools in accepting students with autism.

The municipal government will roll out more favorable policies to support social integration and employment opportunities for individuals with autism aged 16 to 18.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
