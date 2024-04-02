China Eastern to open new route between Shanghai and Riyadh

Beginning April 27, China Eastern Airlines will operate a new route between Shanghai and Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.

Imaginechina

China Eastern Airlines will launch a new route between Shanghai and Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on April 27.

It is a significant expansion of the airline's network in the Middle East, providing passengers with more travel options.

China Eastern will run three flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

MU269 will take off from Shanghai at 12:20pm and arrive in Riyadh at 5:50pm, while the return flight, MU270, will leave Riyadh at 8:50pm and touchdown in Shanghai at 11:20am.

The cost of a one-way economy class ticket from Shanghai to Riyadh on April 27 is about 7,005 yuan (US$970). From April 29, the one-way ticket will cost 3,405 yuan.

