News / Metro

China Eastern to open new route between Shanghai and Riyadh

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
Beginning April 27, China Eastern Airlines will operate a new route between Shanghai and Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  12:50 UTC+8, 2024-04-02       0
China Eastern to open new route between Shanghai and Riyadh
Imaginechina

Airplanes operated by China Eastern Airlines are stationed at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport.

China Eastern Airlines will launch a new route between Shanghai and Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, on April 27.

It is a significant expansion of the airline's network in the Middle East, providing passengers with more travel options.

China Eastern will run three flights per week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

MU269 will take off from Shanghai at 12:20pm and arrive in Riyadh at 5:50pm, while the return flight, MU270, will leave Riyadh at 8:50pm and touchdown in Shanghai at 11:20am.

The cost of a one-way economy class ticket from Shanghai to Riyadh on April 27 is about 7,005 yuan (US$970). From April 29, the one-way ticket will cost 3,405 yuan.

China Eastern to open new route between Shanghai and Riyadh

The cost of a one-way economy class ticket from Shanghai to Riyadh on April 27 is about 7,005 yuan.

China Eastern to open new route between Shanghai and Riyadh

From April 29, the one-way ticket will cost 3,405 yuan.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     