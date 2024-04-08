News / Metro

Huangpu launches design competition for innovative products

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
Huangpu District's inaugural Cultural & Creative Design Competition and its four themes aims to attract top design professionals to explore local intellectual property resources.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:08 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
Huangpu launches design competition for innovative products
Ti Gong

Officials launch the first Cultural & Creative Design Competition of Huangpu District.

Huangpu District has launched its inaugural Cultural & Creative Design Competition, aiming to attract top design professionals to explore local intellectual property (IP) resources.

The competition focuses on themes of "Red culture, Jiangnan culture, and the Shanghai-style, or haipai culture," incorporating emerging visual technologies.

The event spans April to November, including recruitment, evaluation, an award ceremony, exhibition, prototype development and the establishment of a cultural and creative space in Huangpu.

The competition is divided into four themes. The "Red culture" designs reflect revolutionary history related to the Communist Party of China.

Jiangnan culture designs mainly showcase the aesthetic charm of the regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

Shanghai-style culture designs blend Eastern and Western elements. The urban digital cultural creation highlights the city's landscape in the digital space.

Huangpu launches design competition for innovative products
Ti Gong

Posters for the competition on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall.

The Huangpu government plans to feature winning works and cooperative products in a cultural incubation and display space along Nanjing Road or Xizang Road, aiming to create a new cultural hotspot.

Hosted by the Huangpu Cultural and Tourism Group under the guidance of the Huangpu District Publicity Department and the district's Culture and Tourism Bureau, the competition aims to create Shanghai's cultural industry cluster.

"Artificial Intelligence has made a transformative impact on the cultural innovation industry," said Su Yunsheng, executive deputy dean of Tongji University's Design Innovation Institute of Shanghai, one of the organizers of the event.

He emphasized the exponential growth of customized cultural products and the importance of sharing Chinese culture globally through innovative products.

"The innovative products being showcased on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall are expected to attract international visitors and project a new image of Shanghai on the world stage," he told Shanghai Daily.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Yangtze River
Huangpu
Nanjing Road
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     