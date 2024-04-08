Huangpu launches design competition for innovative products

Huangpu District's inaugural Cultural & Creative Design Competition and its four themes aims to attract top design professionals to explore local intellectual property resources.

Ti Gong

Huangpu District has launched its inaugural Cultural & Creative Design Competition, aiming to attract top design professionals to explore local intellectual property (IP) resources.

The competition focuses on themes of "Red culture, Jiangnan culture, and the Shanghai-style, or haipai culture," incorporating emerging visual technologies.

The event spans April to November, including recruitment, evaluation, an award ceremony, exhibition, prototype development and the establishment of a cultural and creative space in Huangpu.

The competition is divided into four themes. The "Red culture" designs reflect revolutionary history related to the Communist Party of China.

Jiangnan culture designs mainly showcase the aesthetic charm of the regions in the lower reaches of the Yangtze River.

Shanghai-style culture designs blend Eastern and Western elements. The urban digital cultural creation highlights the city's landscape in the digital space.

Ti Gong

The Huangpu government plans to feature winning works and cooperative products in a cultural incubation and display space along Nanjing Road or Xizang Road, aiming to create a new cultural hotspot.

Hosted by the Huangpu Cultural and Tourism Group under the guidance of the Huangpu District Publicity Department and the district's Culture and Tourism Bureau, the competition aims to create Shanghai's cultural industry cluster.

"Artificial Intelligence has made a transformative impact on the cultural innovation industry," said Su Yunsheng, executive deputy dean of Tongji University's Design Innovation Institute of Shanghai, one of the organizers of the event.

He emphasized the exponential growth of customized cultural products and the importance of sharing Chinese culture globally through innovative products.

"The innovative products being showcased on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall are expected to attract international visitors and project a new image of Shanghai on the world stage," he told Shanghai Daily.