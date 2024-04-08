News / Metro

Pudong Festival of Culture and Art offers thousands of activities

Major venues to stage a captivating list of plays that include "The Yellow Storm," a signature National Theater of China production adapted from an epic novel by Lao She.
Ti Gong

"The Yellow Storm."

The 2024 Pudong Festival of Culture and Art will take place from April 18 to July 31, with thousands of cultural activities on offer, it was announced on Monday.

Two major cultural and performing venues – the Shanghai Oriental Art Center and the Pudong Culture & Arts Center – will stage a captivating list of ten plays.

They include "The Yellow Storm," a signature National Theater of China production adapted from the epic novel "Four Generations Under One Roof" by Chinese novelist Lao She;

"He Wenxiu," a classic Yueju Opera with the leading role played by Chen Lijun, one of the most popular Yueju Opera performers among the young;

and "Dance of Calligraphy in 353 AD," a dance drama presented by the Shanghai Opera House and the first of its kind in China to depict the story behind Chinese calligraphy masterpiece Lantingji Xu (Preface to the Poems Composed at the Orchid Pavilion).

Ti Gong

"Dance of Calligraphy in 353 AD."

More plays and performances will be staged at the Qiantan 31 Performing Arts Center, the SPD Bank Oriental Sports Center and other venues in Pudong.

As a preferential policy, nearly 5,000 tickets will be priced at 80 yuan (US$11), much lower than market prices.

In neighborhoods and commercial areas, a series of interactive performances, such as roadside magic shows, improv dramas and hanfu (traditional Chinese Han-style attire) fashion show, will be on show, free of charge, on three consecutive Saturdays from April 18.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
