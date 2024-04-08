Woman seriously hurt in supermarket escalator incident

Fire rescue workers take 30 minutes to free the woman who fell through a gap on the escalator before sending her to hospital where her husband said she risked amputation.

The market watchdog in Fengxian District is investigating an incident in which a woman became trapped in a moving escalator at a supermarket.

A video showed the woman stepping onto an empty step of the escalator and falling through a gap down to her waist at the Wanjiafu Supermarket on the afternoon of April 4.

The escalator continued to move as the woman shouted for help.

A man passing by pressed the emergency button to stop the escalator.



Fire rescue staff of Nanqiao Town arrived at the scene quickly but had difficulty releasing the woman due to the escalator's complicated structure.

It took them more than 30 minutes to finally pull the woman out and send her to hospital.

She was in a critical situation and suffered serious fractures, said the woman's husband surnamed Lu.



"Her bone was exposed and her skin and muscle was torn off, which looked scary," he said.

The woman was still at intensive care unit and facing a risk of amputation, said Lu.

Lu said she had not been on her mobile phone when stepping onto the escalator, and the supermarket had covered more than 100,000 yuan (US$13,809) of medical treatment fees.

The supermarket temporarily suspended operations following the incident.