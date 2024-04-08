LV, L'Oreal, Hermes among top economic contributors to Jing'an

District presents awards to 200 companies for their outstanding economic contributions in a year when it introduced 156 projects which brought tax revenue of over 10 million yuan.

Ti Gong

Downtown Jing'an awarded 200 companies for their outstanding economic contributions to the district last year at a ceremony on Monday.

Gucci, Hermes, L'Oreal, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior – all with Chinese headquarters based in Jing'an – and domestic giants Guotai Junan Securities, Ping An Asset Management and SAIC Finance maintained their positions at the top 10. SAP and China Railway Shanghai Group were the new entrants into the top 10.

"New faces" in the list include some small businesses, such as Universal Music Publishing (UMP) China's Shanghai office and Shanghai Bosideng Marketing Management Co.



Statistics revealed at the ceremony show that the district's general public budget revenue grew 3 percent from a year earlier and reached 28.78 billion yuan (US$3.98 billion) in 2023, making it first place in the city's downtown districts.

In a year, the district introduced 156 projects which brought tax revenue of over 10 million yuan, with a year-on-year increase of 39 percent, and 12 regional headquarters of multinational companies.

More efforts will be made to attract more multinational companies, create better business environment and support emerging industries such as genetic industry, quantum computing and the metaverse, officials said at the ceremony.