News / Metro

LV, L'Oreal, Hermes among top economic contributors to Jing'an

Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:17 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
District presents awards to 200 companies for their outstanding economic contributions in a year when it introduced 156 projects which brought tax revenue of over 10 million yuan.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:17 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
LV, L'Oreal, Hermes among top economic contributors to Jing'an
Ti Gong

Top 200 companies with outstanding economic contributions to Jing'an honored at an award ceremony on Monday.

Downtown Jing'an awarded 200 companies for their outstanding economic contributions to the district last year at a ceremony on Monday.

Gucci, Hermes, L'Oreal, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior – all with Chinese headquarters based in Jing'an – and domestic giants Guotai Junan Securities, Ping An Asset Management and SAIC Finance maintained their positions at the top 10. SAP and China Railway Shanghai Group were the new entrants into the top 10.

"New faces" in the list include some small businesses, such as Universal Music Publishing (UMP) China's Shanghai office and Shanghai Bosideng Marketing Management Co.

Statistics revealed at the ceremony show that the district's general public budget revenue grew 3 percent from a year earlier and reached 28.78 billion yuan (US$3.98 billion) in 2023, making it first place in the city's downtown districts.

In a year, the district introduced 156 projects which brought tax revenue of over 10 million yuan, with a year-on-year increase of 39 percent, and 12 regional headquarters of multinational companies.

More efforts will be made to attract more multinational companies, create better business environment and support emerging industries such as genetic industry, quantum computing and the metaverse, officials said at the ceremony.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Bosideng
China Railway
Hermes
Louis Vuitton
Dior
Gucci
SAP
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     