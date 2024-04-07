Baoshan forges ahead with strategic science partnership

Baoshan District inked a strategic cooperation deal with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission in its commitment to become the city's cornerstone of scientific innovation.

Ti Gong

Baoshan District inked a strategic cooperation deal with the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission on Sunday, signaling a leap in its commitment to become the city's cornerstone of scientific innovation.

The 2024 Baoshan Science and Technology Innovation Conference took place on Sunday, providing a platform to showcase the suburban district's scientific innovation milestones and launch new partnerships and initiatives.

The collaboration is set to catalyze the fusion of science and industry, spotlighting the district's determination to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. Baoshan is home to Shanghai's earliest iron-steel industry.

Central to the endeavor is the Wusong Material Laboratory, which now stands at the forefront of Baoshan's innovation drive. With its inauguration, the lab is poised to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies and incubate leading tech enterprises.

Additionally, Shanghai University and the material lab introduced the Shanghai University-Wusong Material Laboratory Joint Research Institute. This partnership is dedicated to advancing research, developing talent, and enhancing scientific infrastructure in key strategic areas.

Baoshan has also launched a quantum technology industry joint cultivation center in collaboration with the university. The initiative aims to transform the district into a hub for scientific breakthroughs and industrial innovation.

To support its burgeoning industries, Baoshan has rolled out initiatives to elevate its incubation capabilities and stimulate industry growth with a batch of supportive policies.

The district's commitment to innovation is further exemplified by the establishment of the Shanghai International Synthetic Biology Innovation Center in cooperation with the Beijing Tsinghua Industrial R&D Institute.

With a focus on smart city applications and strategic industries like cruise tourism, green technology, biomedicine, robotics, new materials, and information technology, Baoshan is set to redefine its economic landscape and reinforce Shanghai's position as a global innovation hub, said Deng Xiaodong, the acting director of Baoshan.