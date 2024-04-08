News / Metro

Shanghai doctors recruiting deaf patients for innovative therapy

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0
City's Ninth People's Hospital is seeking patients all over the world for the world's first clinical trial of gene editing-based therapy for congenital deaf people.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:19 UTC+8, 2024-04-08       0

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Reported by Cai Wenjun. Subtitles by Cai Wenjun.

Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital is recruiting patients all over the world for the world's first clinical trial on gene editing-based therapy for congenital deaf people.

About two in every 1,000 children are born with congenital hearing loss. There are 26 million people around the world with congenital deafness. About 30,000 children are born deaf in China each year with 60 percent of the cases related to genetic defects, seriously impacting their language, cognition and intelligence development.

There is no effective medication so far. The major method is cochlear implants, which have many shortcomings such as people's limited understanding of speech in a noisy environment and poor music perception.

"With the development of biomedicine, gene therapy is believed one of the most promising treatments to hereditary deafness. There are several strategies including delivering healthy genes into deaf people's inner ears to replace their sick genes. However, such therapy's effect can fade with time and patients may need to receive repeated injections to ensure hearing. Gene editing is a new approach to hereditary disease, which can edit pathogenic genes precisely and cure diseases radically in the genome," said Dr Wu Hao, president of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, who teams up with local scientists to develop a RNA based-editing therapy to cure hearing loss induced by OTOF gene mutation.

Shanghai doctors recruiting deaf patients for innovative therapy
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Wu Hao, president of Shanghai Ninth People's Hospital, who teams up with local scientists to develop the world's first gene editing-based therapy for congenital deafness.

Shanghai doctors recruiting deaf patients for innovative therapy
Ti Gong

The research is published by world-leading Molecular Therapy.

The OTOF is a major deafness gene, whose mutation causes serious hearing loss and language disability among children. It is a leading reason for children with auditory neuropathy.

Wu's team has successfully developed a gene therapy targeting OTOF Q829X mutation with single viral delivery RNA-based editor. This mutation usually causes congenital profound hearing loss and is mainly detected in the Spanish population.

RNA-based editor is a cutting-edge gene-editing technology, which can modify gene sequence precisely and restore normal protein expression, without making permanent changes to the genome.

"The treatment has been testified efficacy and safety in animal experiment and now we are carrying out clinical trials on patients with such genetic mutation, which can be cured through one injection into the inner ear," Wu said. "Our research was published on leading journal Molecular Therapy."

Currently, the gene therapy has been approved for clinical trial by the hospital's ethics committee and doctors are recruiting children with OTOF Q829X mutation-associated deafness for the trial.

"We have big confidence that they are expected to restore a more natural hearing after the treatment," Wu said.

Shanghai doctors recruiting deaf patients for innovative therapy
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Tests on the gene therapy on rats with the same genetic mutation as human patients.

Shanghai doctors recruiting deaf patients for innovative therapy
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Tao Yong shows how the gene therapy is injected into the inner ear of a rat.

Requirements for clinical trial:

Children between 1 and 16 years old.

Severe deafness.

OTOF Q829X mutation.

Having no internal auditory deformity, no inflammation of the ears within three months.

Abide to medical procedures of the clinical trial and follow-up checks and visit.

Benefits of clinical trial

All medical expense will be covered.

Reimbursement of participant's travel and hotel expenses.

After a flight to China, clinical research coordinator and interpreter arranged to guide participants.

Insurance for all trial participants.

Contact: taoyent@sjtu.edu.cn taoyent@gmail.com (doctor's mailbox for bilingual consultation)

Shanghai doctors recruiting deaf patients for innovative therapy
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A rat receives a hearing test in the research.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     