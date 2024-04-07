News / Metro

Online agency Jiayuan.com has bad date in court

China's online dating service agency Jiayuan.com has been fined 200,000 yuan (US$27,648) by market regulators in Yangpu District for swindling customers.
The agency was also found to have failed to inform two consumers about the service content and quality after they paid more than 100,000 yuan in membership fees.

The administrative penalty was made based on China's Law on the Protection of Consumer Rights and Interests, according to the Yangpu District Administration for Market Regulation.

The company has come under fire following an exposure on this year's annual "315" consumer rights day TV show on CCTV. It exposed that matchmakers of the company lured people with fake information and virtual dating figures and also imposed random charges.

Moreover, it was found to have tricked consumers into paying high membership fees above 10,000 yuan each, taking advantage of their anxieties over age, birth and the feeling of their children after divorce.

The company apologized in a statement.

Yangpu
CCTV
