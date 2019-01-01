﻿
Documentary on Chinese F1 driver to hit screens on April 19

The documentary film "The First One" on Chinese F1 racer Zhou Guanyu delves into his racing career as well as key life events. The film will be released on April 19.
A documentary featuring Chinese Formula One racer Zhou Guanyu opened in Shanghai on Tuesday, drawing over 1,000 fans to the Shanghai Poly Grand Theater.

The film "The First One" captures Zhou's racing career so far in detail. The Shanghai native grew interested in motorsports after watching the inaugural Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit in 2004. Zhou later traveled to the United Kingdom to study and compete in youth tournaments, eventually becoming a member of the world's top-tier motor racing competition.

Zhou Guanyu poses with a young fan.

The film revisits Zhou's significant races and career highlights, including his confirmation as an F1 driver and the terrifying crash in the British Grand Prix in 2022. The accident scene aired early in the documentary.

"Those 10 seconds (in the car during the accident) were like the most crucial moment of my life," Zhou told Shanghai Daily. "It didn't frighten me, but in my mind, I did go through a lot of personal memories within those 10 seconds.

"I'm adept at managing my emotions. I didn't watch the accident video again until I saw this documentary a few weeks ago. So, for me, this page has turned over."

Han Han (left), a writer and motor racer, congratulates Zhou and his mother.

The film also features interviews with Zhou's mother, youth karting coach, and F1 team members, as well as several video clips documenting Zhou's development.

"I am very moved by the film and very proud to be a part of it," said Kick Sauber team spokesperson Alessandro Alunni Bravi. "Zhou is China's first Formula One driver. It's an individual's history, and I'm happy to see it become a national history."

The film will hit cinemas on April 19.

"It's just exciting to see F1 racing scenes on a big screen," Ge Yunwei, an audience member, told Shanghai Daily. "In TV interviews, Zhou has come off as a nice and modest driver. The film reveals many previously undisclosed aspects of his thoughts and life. I followed the camera and could feel the pressure he had been under."

Zhou and his crew think the film will inspire China's next generation of young drivers to pursue their aspirations.

"The First One" will be played in cinemas across the country from April 19, the opening day of the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix weekend.

