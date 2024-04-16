Claw machine dolls under investigation by market watchdogs

Citywide campaign launched after media reports that some dolls at machines lacked proper labels, were poorly made and some were even said to have excessive formaldehyde.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's market watchdogs are investigating quality problems of dolls at claw machines.

Their campaign was launched after media reports that some dolls at these machines lacked manufacturers labels, production dates, and China Compulsory Certification signs, are poorly made and some had excessive formaldehyde.

In total, 120 batches of dolls will be tested.

On Tuesday, market officials visited 24 shops with claw machines, such as Tom's World, and examined 48 batches of plush and plastic toys.

The inspection particularly targets labeling – whether they contain warning signs for containing small items that may pose potential safety hazards for children, and whether they have excessive amounts of formaldehyde, azo, plasticizer and heavy metals.

Testing is underway and substandard products will be removed from shelves immediately with stocks cleared, officials said.

Consumers have been urged to pay attention to the smell and warning signs of these toys.