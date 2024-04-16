﻿
News / Metro

Developers invited to contribute to Suishenban service platform

﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
Shanghai seeking new ideas for the one-stop public service app as the city continues to improve urban services and governance through innovative technologies.
﻿ Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  21:39 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0

Developers have been invited to take part in a contest involving Suishenban, Shanghai's one-stop public service app, to enrich its functions to improve urban services and governance digitally, covering everything from transport and education to healthcare, Shanghai Daily learned on Tuesday.

Suishenban, meaning "city services in your pocket" in Chinese, is an app that connects hospitals, banks, carriers, schools, government bureaus and various other organizations.

It played a key role during the pandemic by showing different colors for positive, risky or negative statuses.

The contest, which runs to October, offers more than a dozen "tracks" for applicants, such as digital finance, intelligent social insurance, smart care for the elderly and digital campuses. The prize pool is around 4 million yuan (US$556,000) including three first prizes of 240,000 yuan, according to the Shanghai Municipal Data Bureau.

As a leading digitalized city, Shanghai has always been improving urban services and governance through innovative technologies. Suishenma maximizes the help for citizens and enterprises to access all kinds of services easily, and facilitates citizens' lives, enterprise services and urban governance, said Xu Huili, deputy secretary-general of Shanghai and the data bureau's chief.

So far, more than 7.44 million people have used the Suishenma code to take Metro lines, more than 740,000 people have swiped the code to go to exhibitions and performances; more than 1.1 million people have accessed medical insurance through Suishenma and more than 1.63 million people have swiped the code to access government services.

This is the second Suishenban app contest held in Shanghai. Several functions, featured in the first contest, are now online.

One new service concerned old trees and streetlights, which can be easily managed and earmarked for repair or special care.

Meanwhile, people with the codes can enjoy medical services and the Metro, even without needing social security cards, credit cards or transport cards. Suishenban is able to connect to people's identities and credit records, government officials said on Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     