Lung cancer education platform launched in Shanghai

  15:05 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
Shanghai launched the city's first lung cancer education platform to raise awareness about the disease that kills 1.8 million people worldwide annually.
The city's first lung cancer education platform was launched on Monday, coinciding with the National Prevention and Control Week.

Lung cancer is a common and fatal cancer worldwide. It kills around 1.8 million people worldwide each year, accounting for 18 percent of total cancer fatalities.

In China, lung cancer has the highest incidence and death. Among the 4.82 million new cancer patients each year, 1.06 million have lung cancer. It is more widespread among men than women in the country.

Males had a lung cancer incidence of 91 per 100,000 population, more than twice the incidence of colorectal cancer, which ranks second.

Lung cancer education platform launched in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Doctors from Shanghai Chest Hospital deliver lectures to raise awareness of lung cancer.

The Shanghai Health Promotion Commission collaborated with Shanghai Chest Hospital and Xuhui District health authorities to launch a series of educational events on lung cancer prevention and control, as well as a widely-covered public educational platform that provided targeted and easy-to-understand information about lung cancer.

A lifestyle and lung cancer risk factor evaluation system will also be launched, allowing the public to assess their risk of lung cancer and make effective changes such as quitting smoking, increasing physical activity, and visiting the hospital for prompt screening.

"We are encouraging young medics to actively participate in health education and adopt more social media, multi-media and digital measures to promote lung cancer through interesting, fun, and simple way," said Dr Li Chaohong, director of Shanghai Chest Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
