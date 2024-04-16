A month of color as spring bursts into bloom

The 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show, the city's grandest floral exhibition, starts on Thursday and will feature about 550 varieties of theme flower the Chinese rose.

The monthlong 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show, the city's grandest floral exhibition, starts on Thursday at three main venues and six sub-venues, with diverse flowers bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors.



This year's show, running through May 22, takes the Chinese rose as its theme flower and about 550 varieties from home and abroad will feature at Shanghai Botanical Garden and Xuhui Riverfront in Xuhui District, and Pudong's Lingang area, the main venues.

A flower sea, featuring a giant floral waterfall that comprises flowers such as hydrangea and chamomile, will add vibrant colors to the Lingang area.

Walking through the area, people will feel as if they are wandering in a dreamlike flower valley, the organizer said.

The show at Shanghai Botanical Garden covers 60 hectares of land with six display areas and around 30 floral attractions presented. Some Chinese roses on display are exotic and rare.

A haipai (Shanghai-style) flower arrangement contest, and forums on biodiversity and sustainable development will be held at the park.

The exhibition in the West Bund area in Xuhui covers 15.8 hectares and replicates garden scenery in cities of the Yangtze River Delta region with inspiration drawn from famous paintings exhibited at the West Bund Museum, such as "Rare Fowl Sketched from Life" by sketch style painter Huang Quan (AD circa 903-965).

During the show, flower art classes, bazaars and street artist performances will be held in the area. A coffee bazaar, reading event and concerts will further enrich the experience for visitors.

At smaller venues such as Xintiandi in Huangpu and Jinhai Lake in Fengxian, as well as attractions and iconic areas like People's Avenue, Lujiazui, and Fuxing Park, people will also encounter blossoming landscapes, enjoying a real spring delight, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

