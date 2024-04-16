﻿
News / Metro

A month of color as spring bursts into bloom

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0
The 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show, the city's grandest floral exhibition, starts on Thursday and will feature about 550 varieties of theme flower the Chinese rose.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  17:45 UTC+8, 2024-04-16       0

The monthlong 2024 Shanghai International Flower Show, the city's grandest floral exhibition, starts on Thursday at three main venues and six sub-venues, with diverse flowers bursting into a kaleidoscope of colors.

This year's show, running through May 22, takes the Chinese rose as its theme flower and about 550 varieties from home and abroad will feature at Shanghai Botanical Garden and Xuhui Riverfront in Xuhui District, and Pudong's Lingang area, the main venues.

A flower sea, featuring a giant floral waterfall that comprises flowers such as hydrangea and chamomile, will add vibrant colors to the Lingang area.

Walking through the area, people will feel as if they are wandering in a dreamlike flower valley, the organizer said.

The show at Shanghai Botanical Garden covers 60 hectares of land with six display areas and around 30 floral attractions presented. Some Chinese roses on display are exotic and rare.

A haipai (Shanghai-style) flower arrangement contest, and forums on biodiversity and sustainable development will be held at the park.

The exhibition in the West Bund area in Xuhui covers 15.8 hectares and replicates garden scenery in cities of the Yangtze River Delta region with inspiration drawn from famous paintings exhibited at the West Bund Museum, such as "Rare Fowl Sketched from Life" by sketch style painter Huang Quan (AD circa 903-965).

During the show, flower art classes, bazaars and street artist performances will be held in the area. A coffee bazaar, reading event and concerts will further enrich the experience for visitors.

At smaller venues such as Xintiandi in Huangpu and Jinhai Lake in Fengxian, as well as attractions and iconic areas like People's Avenue, Lujiazui, and Fuxing Park, people will also encounter blossoming landscapes, enjoying a real spring delight, according to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau.

A month of color as spring bursts into bloom
Ti Gong

Work ongoing on the Xuhui riverfront in preparation for the flower show.

A month of color as spring bursts into bloom
Ti Gong

A bird's eye view of the show at Shanghai Botanical Garden.

A month of color as spring bursts into bloom
Ti Gong

The displays at Shanghai Botanical Garden will be full of color.

A month of color as spring bursts into bloom
Ti Gong

A floral feast of color on the Xuhui riverfront.

A month of color as spring bursts into bloom
Chen Xihan

A visitor takes photos of roses in bloom.

A month of color as spring bursts into bloom
Ti Gong

A floral display in the Xuhui riverfront area.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Botanical Garden
Yangtze River
Fengxian
Lujiazui
Xuhui
Huangpu
Fuxing Park
Xintiandi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     