University celebrates China's ties with France

Faculty and students enjoyed food, music and games from both countries in bright sunshine at a festival of culture at the Minhang Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University.
A Sino-French Culture Festival was held on the Minhang Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University on Thursday for hundreds of faculty and students who enjoyed food, music and games from both countries in bright sunshine.

The festival, the fifth of its kind held by the university's Paris Elite Institute of Technology, took place at the Hu Faguang Stadium on the theme of "Voyager (travel with us)" to mark the 2024 China-France Year of Culture and Tourism and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Booths were set up at a fair on the lawn. Participants could taste French croissants and Chinese chunjuan, or spring rolls, and drink wine and tea. They could also try their hand at making cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, or perfumes and herbal sachets.

Teachers and students also performed Chinese and French music and dances.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Participants have fun at the fifth Sino-French Culture Festival at Shanghai Jiao Tong University.

Ti Gong

Archery was one of the activities available at the event.

Ti Gong

A student tries her hand at croquet.

Ti Gong

Making your own herbal sachet was a popular activity.

Ti Gong

Students had the chance to make their own perfumes.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Tasty treats from both China and France were on offer.

Dong Jun / SHINE

A student shakes up her own drink.

Ti Gong

Music from China and France was enjoyed by all.

