University celebrates China's ties with France

A Sino-French Culture Festival was held on the Minhang Campus of Shanghai Jiao Tong University on Thursday for hundreds of faculty and students who enjoyed food, music and games from both countries in bright sunshine.

The festival, the fifth of its kind held by the university's Paris Elite Institute of Technology, took place at the Hu Faguang Stadium on the theme of "Voyager (travel with us)" to mark the 2024 China-France Year of Culture and Tourism and the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries.

Booths were set up at a fair on the lawn. Participants could taste French croissants and Chinese chunjuan, or spring rolls, and drink wine and tea. They could also try their hand at making cocktails and non-alcoholic drinks, or perfumes and herbal sachets.

Teachers and students also performed Chinese and French music and dances.

