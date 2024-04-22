Chongming hosts cyclists from across the Taiwan Strait

Young people get together with mainland peers to enjoy a day of competition and fun as they are introduced to the charm of Chongming and what it has to offer visitors.

About 400 young people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan Province enjoyed the natural beauty and rural revitalization on Shanghai's Chongming District over the weekend via a riding and hiking competition.

The event was the fifth of its kind organized by the island district's Taiwan Affairs Office and other government departments to help the young people from across the Taiwan Strait to communicate with each other and learn about Chongming.

In the orienteering event, participants cycled 30 kilometers and walked 3 kilometers. The route took them through a 133-hectare wood with rich variety of vegetation, where they had to find eight spots such as a local agricultural produce purchase center, a wood café and a minsu (Chinese version of B&B), and play interactive games.

There was also a fair, where participants could appreciate Chongming specialties and cultural and creative products.

