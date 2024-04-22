﻿
News / Metro

Theater performance aiming to raise awareness of HPV

"Her Multi-universe" to promote the importance of vaccination as ambassador for Shanghai's cervical cancer termination campaign says there is still room for improvement.
Ti Gong

The play aims to raise awareness of human papillomavirus (HPV).

A play will be staged in the city next week, using interactive formats to call for more awareness of the cancer causing human papillomavirus (HPV).

"Her Multi-universe," launched by Jiefang Daily and China Newsweek and sponsored by MSD China, aims to promote knowledge of cervical cancer and the importance of HPV vaccination. World Immunization Week begins on Wednesday.

Audiences will experience the inner world of the heroine and how she makes important choices at different stages of her life.

Sui Long, a director at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University, and an ambassador for Shanghai's cervical cancer termination campaign, says there is still room for improvement regarding the public's awareness of cervical cancer and HPV vaccination despite much progress in recent years.

"The new theater performance marks another solid step towards enhancing the awareness of cervical cancer for a larger audience," he said.

Zheng Liwen, assistant editor-in-chief of China Newsweek, said it had managed to mobilize professional partners in the art performance and health-care sectors to explore new means of health-care knowledge to respond to the young generations' preferences and mindset.

Ti Gong

The charity performance invites audiences to experience the life choices faced by the heroine.

Event info:

Date: April 30 to May 4

Venue: The Great World

Address: No. 1, Xizang Road S, Huangpu District

黄浦区西藏南路1号

Admission: Free

Make reservations through Great World's WeChat mini program

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Follow Us

