World Earth Day concert features instruments of recycled plastic

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:40 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
A natural healing concert with musical instruments made of recycled plastic was staged at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Shanghai to celebrate World Earth Day, which fell on Monday.
Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

Ti Gong

Percussion artist Afri demonstrates the creative potential of repurposing plastic products.

A natural healing concert featuring musical instruments made of recycled plastic has been staged at the Mercedes-Benz Arena Shanghai to celebrate the World Earth Day which fell on Monday.

The concert, held last Friday by Aether Band, features natural instruments like pans, rainsticks, and didgeridoos, that reconnect the audience with the sounds of nature.

Special guest, renowned percussion artist Afri, demonstrated the creative potential of repurposing plastic products such as PVC pipes and buckets to create rhythmic beats and natural sounds, such as the sea washing against the shore and shells on the beach.

Ti Gong

Afri shows how to to make musical instruments from recycled plastic.

On Sunday, he held a rhythm workshop with nearly 50 participants.

He taught them to use plastic capsules of capsule toys, gravel, and rope to make handmade musical instruments, and showcased a creative percussion performance.

The two events are part of the Arena's initiative to raise awareness about environmental issues, with a focus on reducing plastic pollution and promoting green practices.

In partnership with PepsiCo, the Arena has also presented Artistic Piano, an innovative art installation that highlights the importance of recycling plastic. The piano was crafted from repurposed Pepsi plastic bottles and serves as a striking symbol of creative reuse.

Ti Gong

A woman plays the Artistic Piano.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
