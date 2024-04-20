Expatriates benefit from Citizen Night School

The spring semester of Citizen Night School has begun, with some classes specially for foreigners.

Expats can learn martial arts, tea art, calligraphy, Shanghai dialect, traditional Chinese operas and the movement Shui Xiu from Shanghai Huai Opera Troupe.

The foreign attendees were able to register through City News Service.

There are 250 teaching locations all across the city, providing 680 courses. The night school courses attracted 16,000 students from home and abroad to sign up.

