﻿
News / Metro

Expatriates benefit from Citizen Night School

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  13:43 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0
The spring semester of Citizen Night School has begun, with some classes specially for foreigners.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  13:43 UTC+8, 2024-04-22       0

Shot by Ke Jiayun. Edited by Ke Jiayun. Subtitles by Ke Jiayun.

The spring semester of Citizen Night School has begun, with some classes specially for foreigners.

Expats can learn martial arts, tea art, calligraphy, Shanghai dialect, traditional Chinese operas and the movement Shui Xiu from Shanghai Huai Opera Troupe.

The foreign attendees were able to register through City News Service.

There are 250 teaching locations all across the city, providing 680 courses. The night school courses attracted 16,000 students from home and abroad to sign up.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     