Festival brings world of coffee to Jing'an

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  15:00 UTC+8, 2024-04-30       0
The five-day 2024 Shanghai Jing'an World Coffee Culture Festival, presenting more than 50 coffee brands, is open through May 3, from 10am to 10pm.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A barista makes a cup of pour-over coffee.

The 2024 Shanghai Jing'an World Coffee Culture Festival has opened, presenting more than 50 coffee brands.

The five-day festival at the HKRI Taikoo Hui mall will last through May 3, opening from 10am to 10pm.

Starbucks' first overseas Reserve Roastery, which is in the mall, has created a "coffee wonderland" where its unique Oleato beverages and flavored kombucha are on offer.

In partnership with Luneurs, California-based Blue Bottle debuted an ice cream, which is a mix of Blue Bottle's craft instant coffee and Luneurs' most popular caramel sea salt flavored ice cream.

Ti Gong

Festival map

Other popular brands include Trung Nguyen Legend from Vietnam, Lion Row Land from Shanghai, and Gabee from Taipei.

The Swedish Trade and Invest Council also took the opportunity to promote 12 non-coffee Swedish brands, including Royal Sweden, Najell, and Astaxin. Swedish photography museum Fotografiska, which opened its first Asian location in Jing'an, has created art installations for the festival.

Over the festival, live music performances, DIY workshops, and outdoor movie screenings are on offer.

Two branch venues are CITIC Plaza and Daning Music Plaza.

Shot by Jiang Xiaowei. Edited by Jiang Xiaowei. Subtitles by Jiang Xiaowei.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
HKRI Taikoo Hui
Starbucks
CITIC
