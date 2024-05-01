Alex To opens Jing'an Music Festival with tribute to his mother

Musical pioneer sings Zhang Lu's classic "Give Me A Kiss" to launch event presenting jazz, pop, folk and guofeng performances by over 200 international artists at six venues.

The 2024 Jing'an Music Festival kicked off with a performance by Hong Kong singer Alex To at Jing'an Park on Tuesday night.

The 62-year-old is known as a pioneer who introduced R&B and hip-hop to China.

To commemorate his mother Zhang Lu – a Shanghai singer hailed as a "Chinese singing queen" in the 1940s – To sang his mother's magnum opus "Give Me A Kiss," which gained fame after a performance at the Paramount Ballroom.

Ti Gong

The century-old ballroom is known as the cradle of jazz in China. It witnessed many legendary moments over the years. It's where Charlie Chaplin once danced, "golden voice" Zhou Xuan once crooned and movie queen Hu Die famously got engaged.

The festival, in its first year, evolved from the district's years-long jazz festival.

This year's event, which will last through May 5, will be presenting jazz, pop, folk and guofeng (China-chic) performances by over 200 international artists at six venues: Jing'an Park, Paramount Ballroom, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Moho Mall, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and Life Hub @ Daning.

Other big names at the festival include Saunders Sermons, a two-time Grammy award winning singer and trombonist from the US, Belgian "Blues Legend" Boogie Boy and French jazz singer Anne Evenou.

Online reservations through the WeChat account of the district's culture and tourism bureau (zbggwhy) is required for performances at Jing'an Park.