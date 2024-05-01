﻿
News / Metro

Alex To opens Jing'an Music Festival with tribute to his mother

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-01       0
Musical pioneer sings Zhang Lu's classic "Give Me A Kiss" to launch event presenting jazz, pop, folk and guofeng performances by over 200 international artists at six venues.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:50 UTC+8, 2024-05-01       0

Edited by Li Qian. Subtitles by Li Qian.

The 2024 Jing'an Music Festival kicked off with a performance by Hong Kong singer Alex To at Jing'an Park on Tuesday night.

The 62-year-old is known as a pioneer who introduced R&B and hip-hop to China.

To commemorate his mother Zhang Lu – a Shanghai singer hailed as a "Chinese singing queen" in the 1940s – To sang his mother's magnum opus "Give Me A Kiss," which gained fame after a performance at the Paramount Ballroom.

Alex To opens Jing'an Music Festival with tribute to his mother
Ti Gong

Alex To opens the festival at Jing'an Park.

The century-old ballroom is known as the cradle of jazz in China. It witnessed many legendary moments over the years. It's where Charlie Chaplin once danced, "golden voice" Zhou Xuan once crooned and movie queen Hu Die famously got engaged.

The festival, in its first year, evolved from the district's years-long jazz festival.

This year's event, which will last through May 5, will be presenting jazz, pop, folk and guofeng (China-chic) performances by over 200 international artists at six venues: Jing'an Park, Paramount Ballroom, HKRI Taikoo Hui, Moho Mall, Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World and Life Hub @ Daning.

Other big names at the festival include Saunders Sermons, a two-time Grammy award winning singer and trombonist from the US, Belgian "Blues Legend" Boogie Boy and French jazz singer Anne Evenou.

Online reservations through the WeChat account of the district's culture and tourism bureau (zbggwhy) is required for performances at Jing'an Park.

Alex To opens Jing'an Music Festival with tribute to his mother
Ti Gong

A guide to performances at the 2024 Jing'an Music Festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Alex To
HKRI Taikoo Hui
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     