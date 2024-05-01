Giant LEGO truck rolls in to West Bund for May Day holiday

A giant LEGO truck has arrived at the Xuhui Riverside during the 2nd West Bund International Coffee Lifestyle Festival over the May Day holiday.

Besides sampling different brands and styles of coffee, the festival offers interactive exhibitions to explore, including offline booths from the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the classic animation "Black Cat Detective," and an open-air cinema.

The highlight is a creative real-life LEGO truck, inspired by the Monkie Kid series. Inside the truck is a display of classic sets, featuring legendary scenes from the novel "Journey to the West" and innovative designs such as Monkey King Mech, the Heavenly Realms, the Legendary Flower Fruit Mountain, and the Dragon of the East Palace.

Until May 4, the Monkie Kid workshop is open to offer an immersive LEGO experience for children and families.

As part of LEGO Monkie Kid 5th Year Celebration, the giant truck will travel to Xi'an City next, the birthplace of its theme series, from May 10 to May 15th.



If you go



Date: Though May 4

Venue: West Bund waterfront

Address: 3222 Longteng Ave 龙腾大道3222号

Admission: Free

