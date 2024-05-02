﻿
News / Metro

May Day visitor numbers surge at landmark spots

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:04 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0
Shanghai's iconic tourist sites attracted huge crowds of tourists on Wednesday, the first day of this year's five-day May Day holiday, with festivals and a flower show on offer.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  14:04 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0
May Day visitor numbers surge at landmark spots
Ti Gong

Police were on hand to keep order on the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street.

Shanghai's iconic tourist sites attracted huge crowds of tourists on Wednesday, the first day of this year's five-day May Day holiday.

The waterfront on the Bund received 573,000 visits, with the crowd number peaking at 57,000, recording 32.6 percent and 25.3 percent increases respectively from those on April 29, 2023, the first day of the May Day holiday last year.

The Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street saw 229,000 visitors, 36.3 percent more than that on April 29 last year. The peak was 49,000, with an 34.1 percent increase.

The peak reached 23,000 at Yuyuan Garden, which received a total of 207,000 visits, rising 35.1 percent and 33.5 percent respectively.

May Day visitor numbers surge at landmark spots
Dong Jun / SHINE

The Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival attracted at least 40,000 visitors on May 1.

The West Bund waterfront in Xuhui District turned out to be a new popular spot as this year's Double Five Shopping Festival, the Shanghai International Flower Show, and Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival are all based there. With sunny weather and the festive aroma, the 11.4-kilometer open space welcomed 50,000 visitors during the day, including 40,000 to the coffee gala.

The weather is forecast to continue to be sunny but overcast on Thursday and Friday in Shanghai but rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, affecting holiday returnees, the Shanghai Meteorological Center said.

The temperature is expected to range from 15 to 23 degrees Celsius from Friday to Sunday.

Next week will see short patches of drizzle on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, forecasters said.

May Day visitor numbers surge at landmark spots

People enjoy the sunshine and events on the West Bund.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xuhui
Nanjing Road
Yuyuan Garden
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     