May Day visitor numbers surge at landmark spots

Shanghai's iconic tourist sites attracted huge crowds of tourists on Wednesday, the first day of this year's five-day May Day holiday, with festivals and a flower show on offer.

Ti Gong

The waterfront on the Bund received 573,000 visits, with the crowd number peaking at 57,000, recording 32.6 percent and 25.3 percent increases respectively from those on April 29, 2023, the first day of the May Day holiday last year.

The Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street saw 229,000 visitors, 36.3 percent more than that on April 29 last year. The peak was 49,000, with an 34.1 percent increase.

The peak reached 23,000 at Yuyuan Garden, which received a total of 207,000 visits, rising 35.1 percent and 33.5 percent respectively.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The West Bund waterfront in Xuhui District turned out to be a new popular spot as this year's Double Five Shopping Festival, the Shanghai International Flower Show, and Shanghai International Coffee Culture Festival are all based there. With sunny weather and the festive aroma, the 11.4-kilometer open space welcomed 50,000 visitors during the day, including 40,000 to the coffee gala.

The weather is forecast to continue to be sunny but overcast on Thursday and Friday in Shanghai but rain is expected on Saturday and Sunday, affecting holiday returnees, the Shanghai Meteorological Center said.

The temperature is expected to range from 15 to 23 degrees Celsius from Friday to Sunday.

Next week will see short patches of drizzle on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, forecasters said.