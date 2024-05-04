﻿
News / Metro

Smooth flow of traffic ensured as holiday ends

  19:45 UTC+8, 2024-05-04       0
As many as 652,000 people arrived in Shanghai by rail on Friday, and more are expected on Saturday.
Ti Gong

Major railway and metro hubs are packed with passengers leaving and returning to the city.

As many as 652,000 people arrived in Shanghai by rail on Friday, and more are expected on Saturday.

About 3.73 million people in the Yangtze River Delta region are traveling by railroad on Saturday as this year's Labor Day holiday draws to an end.

An estimated 626,000 travelers are expected to return to Shanghai by rail today, with another 476,000 commuters leaving today.

Sunday is the last day of the five-day vacation, and railroad authorities are facilitating smooth connections with railway and Metro, buses and other intra-city public transportation.

On Saturday it's operating an additional 13 trains for passengers bound for neighboring provinces including Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangxi.

Ti Gong

Traffic police are making sure there is an orderly flow of vehicles on the city's expressways.

Shanghai Railway served a total of 2.78 million passengers from April 29 to May 3, with the peak day falling on May 1, when it served 656,000 commuters.

As the city is gearing up to welcome people back to the city from their hometowns or holiday travels, traffic police have increased deployment and patrols to ensure smooth traffic flow through major toll gates on expressways.

Hongqiao Railway Station has been handling about 20,000 commuters per hour since early Saturday due to the gradual increase in returning travelers.

The Chongming sub-branch of the Shanghai Police Bureau is using drones to monitor traffic at major toll gates on expressways.

Shanghai police are advising car drivers to remain patient in congested traffic and be aware of weather conditions.

Ti Gong

The Chongming sub-branch of the Shanghai Police Bureau are using drones to monitor traffic at major toll gates on the G40 expressway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
