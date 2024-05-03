﻿
Local hospitals adopt new myopic tool introduced at CIIE

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:33 UTC+8, 2024-05-03       0
Hospitals can carry out 3D and AI-assisted myopia surgery with a diagnostic system from eye-care giant Alcon that debuted globally at last year's China International Import Expo.
Local hospitals are able to carry out 3D and AI-assisted individualized and precise myopia surgery after the first batch of such machines were introduced to Shanghai, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, following its global debut at last year's China International Import Expo.

The ophthalmic diagnostic system from eye-care giant Alcon combines all tests on one single device. It adopts an automated ray tracing optimization in customized myopic surgery through an AI-driven platform, for an improved and predictable surgical result.

Before surgery, the machine scans and collects all the data of the patient. After data analysis, it can develop a 3D model of the patient to show the entirety of the eye to the largest extent. Through ray tracing technology, the AI system can work out a best surgical plan for doctors.

Local hospitals adopt new myopic tool introduced at CIIE

The novel diagnostic machine combines all tests on one single device to streamline myopic surgery.

"Smart machines and high-technology are making myopic surgery more intelligent and effective," said Dr Li Xia from Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital, one of the first hospitals to introduce the novel device, after receiving training on using the new system. "It is a real reform to the clinical practice.

"Traditional technologies only focus on checks and renovations on the surface of the cornea, while this novel equipment gives a whole-eye concept by taking more comprehensive data and factors into consideration and develops a AI-assisted surgical plan to guide doctors for a safer and more suitable practice," she said.

