Dialogue with city opens in new exhibition hall

A new exhibition hall in the Shanghai Exhibition Center began a trial operation on Saturday.
Ti Gong

A new exhibition hall stands at the southwest square of the Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Exhibition Center is a typical Russian-style architecture.

A new exhibition hall in the Shanghai Exhibition Center began trial operation on Saturday.

It allows people to explore the iconic architecture in downtown Jing'an District, its history and glory, and the stories behind it.

The new exhibition hall is located at the southwest square of the center, with a new exhibition "A Dialogue with Shanghai Exhibition Center."

It comprises three exhibition areas and uses about 20 image materials, 300 photos, 80 exhibits and about 30 historic documents to tell the stories of the architecture and its history.

A series of precious architectural drawings have debuted at the exhibition, bearing silent witness to history.

Ti Gong

A display area of the new exhibition.

Ti Gong

Historic air mail letters.

Via multimedia technologies, the hall enables the public to take an immersive tour and experience the architectural aesthetics of the building.

The opening of the new exhibition hall is part of the center's upgrade of its "readable architecture" scheme.

It plans to open more indoor exhibition halls and hold city walks in the future.

Formerly known as the Sino-Soviet Friendship Building, which was completed in 1955, the building covers about 90,000 square meters and is in the typical Russian-style architecture with gorgeous decorations. It was the first site for conferences and exhibitions after the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In 2005, it was rated in the fourth group of outstanding historical buildings in Shanghai.

Ti Gong

The arched vault interior of Shanghai Exhibition Center.

Ti Gong

"A dialogue with Shanghai Exhibition Center".

The center is divided into two parts, the northern part and the southern part. It boasts more than 40 multi-functional exhibition halls, nearly 50 multi-functional conference venues and nearly 20,000 square meters of office buildings.

In 2021, the center opened its 60,000-square-meter outdoor space to the public. The architecture was also revamped with its greenery landscape renovated, turning it into an urban public space from a single exhibition venue.

The opening of the new exhibition hall marks a step forward toward the creation of a high-quality public cultural space, its operator said.

The guidance system and display of the center has also had an upgrade, and audience and tourists are now able to learn about the layout, decorative style, construction technique and artistic features of the architecture by scanning a QR code.

The hall is open free to the public. Guided tours are offered every Friday with reservation required via the center's WeChat account. Cultural service programs targeting different age groups will be organized as well.

Ti Gong

The Russian-style architecture stands amid modern skyscrapers.

An old admission ticket.

If you go:

Opening hours of the new exhibition hall: 9am-4:30pm (closed on Monday and Sunday)

Address: 1000 Yan'an Rd M., Jing'an District 上海市静安区延安中路1000号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
