International exhibition in orbit at Astronomy Museum

Blast off into an exploration of the universe and travel through time in this newly-opened temporary exhibition at the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

Ti Gong

"Cosmos Archaeology," the first overseas exhibition at the museum, displays 25 works by 18 artists from eight countries: China, Canada, Germany, France, Russia, Switzerland, UK and US.

Melding art and science, using virtual reality and other technologies, they immerse visitors in the wonders of the cosmos, such as its origin and life, through physical, perceptual and sensory interaction.

Ti Gong

A highlight of the exhibition is the "Star Mapping Sculpture" which was made of used aluminum plates from the "Sloan Digital Sky Survey," an astronomical observation program that collects the light emitted by nearby and distant objects.

Swiss artist Pascal Bettex put the plates into motion in an attempt to evoke the operation of the universe which is largely ruled by subtle invisible mechanics.

Another highlight, the 2D video "Archaeology of Light" leads the audiences to travel from today's Earth back 13.8 billion years to the cosmos, where we arrive at cosmic microwave background.

The exhibition will last to September 17, with themed events.

It is co-held by the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, Swissnex in China, and EPFL Pavilions from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

If you go:

Dates: Through September 17, 2024

Ticket: 30 yuan (general admission to the museum excluded)

Venue: Shanghai Astronomy Museum 上海天文馆

Address: 380 Lingang Avenue 临港大道380号