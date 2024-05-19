﻿
News / Metro

International exhibition in orbit at Astronomy Museum

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
Blast off into an exploration of the universe and travel through time in this newly-opened temporary exhibition at the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:59 UTC+8, 2024-05-19       0
International exhibition in orbit at Astronomy Museum
Ti Gong

A woman feels like she's right there at the scene of celestial observation.

Blast off into an exploration of the universe and travel through time in this newly-opened temporary exhibition at the Shanghai Astronomy Museum.

"Cosmos Archaeology," the first overseas exhibition at the museum, displays 25 works by 18 artists from eight countries: China, Canada, Germany, France, Russia, Switzerland, UK and US.

Melding art and science, using virtual reality and other technologies, they immerse visitors in the wonders of the cosmos, such as its origin and life, through physical, perceptual and sensory interaction.

International exhibition in orbit at Astronomy Museum
Ti Gong

The Star Mapping Sculpture.

A highlight of the exhibition is the "Star Mapping Sculpture" which was made of used aluminum plates from the "Sloan Digital Sky Survey," an astronomical observation program that collects the light emitted by nearby and distant objects.

Swiss artist Pascal Bettex put the plates into motion in an attempt to evoke the operation of the universe which is largely ruled by subtle invisible mechanics.

Another highlight, the 2D video "Archaeology of Light" leads the audiences to travel from today's Earth back 13.8 billion years to the cosmos, where we arrive at cosmic microwave background.

The exhibition will last to September 17, with themed events.

It is co-held by the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, Swissnex in China, and EPFL Pavilions from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

If you go:

Dates: Through September 17, 2024

Ticket: 30 yuan (general admission to the museum excluded)

Venue: Shanghai Astronomy Museum 上海天文馆

Address: 380 Lingang Avenue 临港大道380号

International exhibition in orbit at Astronomy Museum
Ti Gong

The exhibition has a subtle blend of science and art.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Astronomy Museum
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     